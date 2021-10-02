Left Menu

UK lobbying regulator probes former PM Cameron for second time this year- FT

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2021 01:21 IST | Created: 02-10-2021 01:21 IST
UK lobbying regulator probes former PM Cameron for second time this year- FT

Former British prime minister David Cameron is being investigated for the second time this year by the lobbying regulator over whether he should have registered as a consultant lobbyist, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

According to the newspaper, the Office of the Registrar of Consultant Lobbyists is investigating Cameron "in relation to potential unregistered consultant lobbying." A formal inquiry began around Aug. 2, the FT said https://on.ft.com/3uuJQ5w, citing documents.

Cameron has come under pressure in recent months after it was revealed that he lobbied ministers and senior officials repeatedly over access for now-collapsed supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital, to the government's pandemic funding schemes during a four-month period in 2020. A parliamentary committee said in July that he had shown a "lack of judgement" in using personal contacts and informal channels to lobby for the firm.

The latest investigation began following reports earlier this year that Cameron had lobbied the then health secretary, Matt Hancock, and the then vaccines minister, Nadhim Zahawi, on behalf of U.S. biotech company Illumina, according to the FT. The office of the registrar did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same time - UK study; Japan's Takeda says 'human error' caused contamination of Moderna vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same ...

 Global
3
AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sachs, Joined by Morgan Stanley, Citi, Bank of America, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Cowen, AllianceBernstein

AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sac...

 India
4
Study finds how much weight to lose for type 2 diabetes management

Study finds how much weight to lose for type 2 diabetes management

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021