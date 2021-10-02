Science News Roundup: FAA allows Virgin Galactic to resume launches after mishap prob; U.S. extends environmental review for SpaceX program in Texas and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

U.S. extends environmental review for SpaceX program in Texas

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Thursday it would extend the public comment period for the draft environmental review of the proposed SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy program in Boca Chica, Texas, to Nov. 1. The extension comes after federal and state agencies participating in the review made the request to extend the period for public input in the environmental assessment. SpaceX, the space company led by Elon Musk cannot launch the Starship/Super Heavy vehicle until the FAA completes its licensing process, which includes the environmental review.

Delta increases COVID-19 risks for pregnant women; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine antibodies gone by 7 months for many

FAA allows Virgin Galactic to resume launches after mishap probe

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday said it closed its mishap investigation into the July 11 Virgin Galactic Unity 22 launch, which deviated from assigned airspace on descent, and lifted a grounding order the regulator imposed earlier. The FAA said Virgin Galactic had implemented changes the agency required on how it communicates during flight and that the company will be allowed to resume operations.

