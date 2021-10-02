Amazon-backed EV maker Rivian makes IPO filing public
Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2021 03:16 IST | Created: 02-10-2021 03:10 IST
Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive, backed by Amazon.com Inc, on Friday made public its filing for a stock market listing in the United States, taking a step closer to what is expected to be a blockbuster year-end market debut.
The company has not yet set terms for its offering, but Reuters reported earlier this month that it could raise $8 billion in its IPO. (https://bit.ly/3FcsNtW) For the six months ended June 30, the company's net loss widened to $994 million from $377 million a year earlier.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amazon.com Inc
- United States
Advertisement