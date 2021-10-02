Left Menu

India going to play most important roles in bringing this pandemic to end: USAID administrator

India is going to play one of the most important roles on planet earth in bringing this COVID-19 pandemic to an end, a top Biden administration official has said, underlining that the country has made investments over a long period of time in expanding vaccine manufacturing capacity.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2021 04:08 IST | Created: 02-10-2021 04:08 IST
India going to play most important roles in bringing this pandemic to end: USAID administrator
  • Country:
  • United States

Indiaᨊ is going to play one of the most important roles on planet earth in bringing this (COVID-19) pandemic to an end, a top Biden administration official has said, underlining that the country has made investments over a long period of time in expanding vaccine manufacturing capacity. India will resume the export of surplus COVID-19 vaccines in October under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme and to meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool.

COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO. “What is clear now, that the export ban on vaccine manufacturing is going to be lifted... India is going to play one of the most important roles on planet earth in bringing this pandemic to an end. Because of its innovation, because of the investments that have been made over a long period of time in expanding vaccine manufacturing capacity,” United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator, Samantha Power said.

“...Right now we're in a really difficult period because there are significant vaccine shortages as you know. And... India is very soon going to be back online. As a critical engine in meeting the targets that the world's leaders just rallied behind at the COVID summit, which is mainly to get 70 per cent of each of the world's country's populations vaccinated by the UN General Assembly next year,” she said.

“I think it's also India as an inspiration. You know, we -- and I'll stay on COVID, just because it's certainly the topic of our time, along with the climate. But in both domains, in fact. You know, as India innovates in its transition to renewables, on the climate front, as it extends its vaccine manufacturing capacity,” Power said, participating in the USAID discussion with former US Ambassador to India Richard Verma.

Speaking at the virtual event, Power said, “Not only for COVID vaccines but now to make itself again a hub for vaccinations for other diseases that have been concentrated in the developed world. That manufacturing capacity, that's giving a lot of countries ideas. We are talking of Rwanda, Senegal, we just, through the Development Finance Corporation, made a big investment in South Africa.'' “Once India is in a position, you know, to move past COVID in a way that, of course, is in the interests of the Indian people to do. And we're seeking to support them to do. For it to bring its expertise to bear on how a country like South Africa can extend already what it is doing in the manufacturing space,” Power said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same time - UK study; Japan's Takeda says 'human error' caused contamination of Moderna vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same ...

 Global
3
Nigeria Independence Day: Google Doodle to honor 61 years of independence

Nigeria Independence Day: Google Doodle to honor 61 years of independence

 Nigeria
4
AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sachs, Joined by Morgan Stanley, Citi, Bank of America, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Cowen, AllianceBernstein

AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sac...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021