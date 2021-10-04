Left Menu

Seychelles' TIWB programme launched in partnership with India

The Seychelles Tax Inspectors Without Borders TIWB programme was launched in partnership with India on Monday, the Income-Tax Department said.This programme is expected to be of 12-month duration during which India, in collaboration with the TIWB Secretariat and support of the UNDP Country Office in Mauritius and Seychelles, aims to aid Seychelles in strengthening its tax administration by transferring technical know-how and skills to its tax auditors through sharing of best audit practices.

Seychelles' TIWB programme launched in partnership with India
  • India

The Seychelles' Tax Inspectors Without Borders (TIWB) programme was launched in partnership with India on Monday, the Income-Tax Department said.

This programme is expected to be of 12-month duration during which India, in collaboration with the TIWB Secretariat and support of the UNDP Country Office in Mauritius and Seychelles, aims to aid Seychelles in strengthening its tax administration by transferring technical know-how and skills to its tax auditors through sharing of best audit practices. The focus of the programme will be on Transfer Pricing cases of tourism and financial services sectors, the CBDT said in a statement. The Tax Inspectors Without Borders (TIWB), a joint initiative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), launched its programme in Seychelles on October 4, 2021. India was chosen as the partner administration and has provided tax expert for this programme.

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman J B Mohapatra attended the launch through video-conferencing along with Patrick Payet, Secretary of State, Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning & Trade of the Government of Seychelles, besides other senior officials. This programme is the sixth TIWB programme which India has supported by providing tax expert.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

