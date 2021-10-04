Left Menu

Road ministry invites interest from experts for empanelment as member of EAG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 04-10-2021 22:19 IST
Road ministry invites interest from experts for empanelment as member of EAG
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@MORTHIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry on Monday invited expression of interest from eminent experts for empanelment as member of expert advisory group (EAG) in the ministry to advise on matters related to road transport, including automotive sector.

The ministry further said the EAG shall consist of five members, who would be eminent experts (individuals) in domains related to automotive and road transport sector.

According to the ministry, the EAG shall meet, in person or through video-conferencing once in 45 days or whenever required. Domain expert(s) shall ensure that there should be no conflict of interest in their engagement with EAG during the period, it said, adding that they should possess very high integrity and maintain confidentiality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescent athletes

Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescen...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zealand drops its COVID-19 elimination plan as Delta persists and more

Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zeal...

 Global
3
Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start of fourth wave; New Zealand drops COVID-19 elimination strategy under pressure from Delta and more

Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021