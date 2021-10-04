Left Menu

Info Edge increases stake in 4B Networks

The company already holds 19.9 per cent stake in 4B on a fully diluted and converted basis. The company has agreed to acquire additional 4,245 Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares CCPS to increase its shareholding in 4B from 19.9 per cent to 37.03 per cent on a fully diluted and on a converted basis, the filing said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 04-10-2021 22:24 IST
Info Edge increases stake in 4B Networks
  • Country:
  • India

Info Edge (India) Ltd on Monday said it has invested an additional Rs 15 crore, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, in 4B Networks. This investment is in exercise of a right available to the company to subscribe 4,245 additional securities for an amount of up to Rs 15 crore, it said in a regulatory filing. The company already holds 19.9 per cent stake in 4B on a fully diluted and converted basis. The holding has now increased to 37.03 per cent. 4B, which was incorporated in November last year, is engaged in the business of enabling real estate developers and brokers to communicate with each other and conduct their business via the Broker Network Platform. It helps brokers conduct site visits and provide home loan related services to their clients. ''The company has agreed to acquire additional 4,245 Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) to increase its shareholding in 4B from 19.9 per cent to 37.03 per cent on a fully diluted and on a converted basis,'' the filing said. It further said: ''As part of company's strategic investments, the investment would help the company to strengthen its offering in the real estate segment by providing a new platform to real estate industry professionals to conduct their business efficiently.'' PTI SR ABM ABM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescent athletes

Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescen...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zealand drops its COVID-19 elimination plan as Delta persists and more

Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zeal...

 Global
3
Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start of fourth wave; New Zealand drops COVID-19 elimination strategy under pressure from Delta and more

Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021