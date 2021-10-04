Left Menu

Most Irish concerns met in updated global tax deal - Deputy PM

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 04-10-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 04-10-2021 22:37 IST
An updated text of the OECD's proposed overhaul of global corporate tax rules responds "to a lot, if not all" of Ireland’s concerns, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told national broadcaster RTE on Monday.

Ireland, the low-tax European headquarters for a number of the world's largest multinationals, has so far declined to sign up to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development agreement initially struck by over 130 of 139 negotiating countries in July.

Ireland chiefly opposed the introduction of a proposed minimum global rate of "at least" 15%, and in particular the inclusion of the phrase "at least." Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said last week that Ireland would likely sign up if certainty is brought to bear on its concerns.

