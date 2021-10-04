Left Menu

Canada-US bridge closed after possible explosives found

The Ambassador Bridge border crossing between Canada and the US was closed in both directions on Monday as authorities investigated possible explosives found inside a vehicle during an inspection. Windsor police said Canada Border Services alerted them after possible explosives were located in a vehicle inspection area.

  Canada

The Ambassador Bridge border crossing between Canada and the US was closed in both directions on Monday as authorities investigated possible explosives found inside a vehicle during an inspection. Windsor police said Canada Border Services alerted them after possible explosives were located in a vehicle inspection area. Police said the threat of explosives is still being investigated, though no direct threats were made. The area surrounding the bridge that links Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit has been evacuated.

Police said traffic was being rerouted to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and the Blue Water Bridge.

Police said their explosives unit was on scene. The bridge is critical to trade between the two countries.

