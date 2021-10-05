U.S. CDC advises against travel to Austria, Barbados over COVID-19
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday warned against travel to Armenia, Austria, Barbados, Croatia and Latvia because of COVID-19 concerns.
The CDC raised its travel recommendations to "Level 4: Very High," telling Americans they should avoid travel to the five countries.
The CDC also lowered its travel recommendations to "Level 3" to Morocco, Argentina, France, Iceland, Lesotho, Nepal, Portugal and South Africa, which urges travelers to be fully vaccinated before visiting.
