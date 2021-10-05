Left Menu

U.N. chief: Unchecked debt 'dagger through heart' for global recovery

Guterres pushed for a substantial re-allocation of unused SDRs - "not a symbolic one" - to vulnerable countries. They will need effective debt relief, involving both public and private creditors," Guterres said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2021 01:34 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 01:34 IST
U.N. chief: Unchecked debt 'dagger through heart' for global recovery

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday that if left unchecked debt distress in the world's most vulnerable countries would be "a dagger through the heart of global recovery" from the coronavirus pandemic.

"The international community has taken a few positive steps, but it is time for a quantum leap in support," Guterres said, speaking at the opening of the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development in Barbados. As of mid-2021, over half of the world's poorest countries "are in external debt distress, or at risk of it," World Bank President David Malpass said last week.

The International Monetary Fund in August approved a $650 billion allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) - the fund's unit of exchange backed by dollars, euros, yen, sterling and yuan. Guterres pushed for a substantial re-allocation of unused SDRs - "not a symbolic one" - to vulnerable countries. He also called for G20's Debt Service Suspension Initiative to be extended into next year and made available to all countries that need it, including middle-income countries, for a comprehensive strategy around reforming the international debt architecture and for private finance to help fill the gap.

"We know suspending debt payments will not be enough in many countries. They will need effective debt relief, involving both public and private creditors," Guterres said. "It is deeply unfair that rich countries can borrow cheaply and spend their way to recovery - while low- and middle-income countries struggle to keep their economies afloat," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescent athletes

Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescen...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zealand drops its COVID-19 elimination plan as Delta persists and more

Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zeal...

 Global
3
Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start of fourth wave; New Zealand drops COVID-19 elimination strategy under pressure from Delta and more

Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021