Live video infrastructure platform 100ms raises USD 4.5 million seed round funding

Live video infrastructure platform 100ms has announced a USD 4.5 million seed round of funding led by Accel with participation from Strive.vc. 100ms said it provides infrastructure that allows any company to add Zoom-style video conferencing inside their app within hours.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-10-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 11:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Live video infrastructure platform 100ms has announced a USD 4.5 million seed round of funding led by Accel with participation from Strive. VC. 100ms said it provides infrastructure that allows any company to add Zoom-style video conferencing inside their app within hours. ''The funds raised will be used to build the world's best video engineering team and product enhancement creating 100s of templates of live use cases, simplifying video access for companies across the world'', it said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Our infrastructure is designed to handle the scale and offers super low latency across the world,'' said co-founder and CEO, 100ms, Kshitij Gupta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

