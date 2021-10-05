Left Menu

IndusInd Bank records 10 pc loan growth in Sep qtr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 11:31 IST
Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Tuesday said it has posted a 10 per cent growth in advances at Rs 2,21,821 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

Net advances stood at Rs 2,01,247 crore at the end of the second quarter of the last financial year, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's deposits also rose by 21 per cent (year-on-year) to Rs 2,75,486 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 2,28,279 crore in the same period a year ago, it said.

IndusInd Bank's low-cost deposits -- current account and saving deposits (CASA) -- stood at 42.1 per cent of the total liabilities during the quarter.

