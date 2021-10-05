Left Menu

France's Macron: I hope tensions with Algeria will soon ease

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he hoped diplomatic tensions with Algeria would soon ease. "My wish is that is that we can calm things down because I think it is better to talk to one another, and to make progress," Macron told France Inter radio in an interview, adding he had "very cordial" relations with Algeria's President.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 11:34 IST
France's Macron: I hope tensions with Algeria will soon ease

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he hoped diplomatic tensions with Algeria would soon ease.

"My wish is that is that we can calm things down because I think it is better to talk to one another, and to make progress," Macron told France Inter radio in an interview, adding he had "very cordial" relations with Algeria's President. On Saturday, Algeria recalled its ambassador to Paris, citing comments attributed to Macron, who was quoted in the Le Monde newspaper as saying Algeria's rulers had rewritten the history of its colonisation based on "a hatred of France".

The following day, Algeria closed its airspace to French military planes, according to France's military. The row comes on top of strains last week when France said it would slash the number of visas available to citizens of North African countries - drawing a formal protest from Algeria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescent athletes

Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescen...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zealand drops its COVID-19 elimination plan as Delta persists and more

Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zeal...

 Global
3
Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start of fourth wave; New Zealand drops COVID-19 elimination strategy under pressure from Delta and more

Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021