PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 05-10-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 22:32 IST
Pak PM calls for prioritising vaccine equity, debt relief and climate finance
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday called for prioritising vaccine equity, debt relief, climate finance and return of stolen wealth to developing countries as part of global economic recovery from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khan made the comments while addressing the World Leaders' Summit Dialogue organised by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) during its on-going 15th Quadrennial Meeting, hosted by Barbados.

A statement issued by his office said that expressing concerns over vaccine inequity, the Prime Minister "called for a more equitable distribution".

Recalling his campaign for debt relief, Khan advocated for debt relief until the end of the pandemic, according to the statement.

Khan reaffirmed the urgent need for mobilization of and contribution by richer countries to climate finance in view of the vulnerability and existential challenges faced by Small Island Developing Countries (SIDS) and other developing countries, including Pakistan.

Reiterating his concern over the huge challenge of illicit flow of money – an annual amount of one trillion dollars- from developing countries to richer capitals and tax havens, he underscored the imperative of halting these outflows.

The Prime Minister once again emphasised implementation of UN Secretary General's FACTI Panel recommendations, enabling developing countries to more meaningfully alleviate poverty and human development.

Khan was invited to the Leaders' Dialogue along with Presidents of Kenya, and Guyana, Secretary General UNCTAD and heads of other UN agencies, under the theme of "Building a more prosperous development path: Matching the scale of the moment".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

