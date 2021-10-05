Left Menu

Fuel shortages ease off in London - UK retailers

"Whilst there has been a significant reduction in dry sites, these areas are still lagging behind in having both grades of fuel available compared to the rest of the UK," said Gordon Balmer, the PRA's executive director. Across the rest of the country, 86% of sites reported having both grades of fuel while 3% had only one grade and 11% were dry, the PRA said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-10-2021 23:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Gasoline and diesel shortages have eased in London and southeast England and the situation in the rest of Britain has improved further, according to an industry group representing independent fuel vendors. The Petrol Retailers Association said 15% of forecourts in and around the capital were dry, down from 22% on Sunday, but 21% still had only one grade of fuel.

Britain deployed military tanker drivers on Monday to help deliver fuel after a chaotic week of panic-buying. "Whilst there has been a significant reduction in dry sites, these areas are still lagging behind in having both grades of fuel available compared to the rest of the UK," said Gordon Balmer, the PRA's executive director.

Across the rest of the country, 86% of sites reported having both grades of fuel while 3% had only one grade and 11% were dry, the PRA said.

