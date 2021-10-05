Protester storms Louis Vuitton catwalk show in Paris

A protester stormed a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris on Tuesday, walking down the catwalk to condemn the impact of excessive consumption on the planet, a Reuters witness said.

The protester from the Amis de la Terre France campaign group carried a banner reading "Overconsumption = extinction".

The female protester was wrestled to the ground by security before being led away.

