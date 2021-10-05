Left Menu

UP govt to give tablets, smartphones to students

The scheme will put a burden of Rs 3,000 crore on the state exchequer, a government statement said.The cabinet also approved Rs 37.35 lakh for the installation of a statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Circuit House in Kanpur. This will help students complete their courses successfully, the statement said.

Updated: 05-10-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 23:58 IST
the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval to the distribution of free tablets and smartphone among students pursuing higher studies. The scheme will put a burden of Rs 3,000 crore on the state exchequer, a government statement said.

The cabinet also approved Rs 37.35 lakh for the installation of a statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Circuit House in Kanpur. The CM has been authorised to make any amendments to resolve practical difficulties in the scheme.

The statement said the decision was taken keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic as classes are being held online. This will help students complete their courses successfully, the statement said. PTI SAB RDK RDK

