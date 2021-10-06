Left Menu

Pune airport to remain shut for 14 days from Oct 16 for runway work

PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-10-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 00:13 IST
Pune airport to remain shut for 14 days from Oct 16 for runway work
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Pune airport will remain closed for 14 days from October 16 as the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be undertaking runway resurfacing work, officials said on Tuesday evening.

All commercial flights operating from the airport will remain suspended from October 16 to 29 due to the closure, they said.

According to the airport officials, the decision was taken after receiving a communication from the IAF.

An official said, "The IAF has informed us about the runway resurfacing work which will be carried out during the period. Hence, we have made the announcement." The aerodrome is part of the IAF's airbase at Lohegaon.

The runway maintenance work was earlier proposed to be undertaken in April, but was postponed and will now be carried out later this month. PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells; J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT and more

Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited fr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on board for Blue Origin rocket launch; Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero-gravity flight and more

Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays; Taiwan says it needs to be alert to 'over the top' military activities by China and more

World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after month...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021