Left Menu

Australia's Ellume recalls some COVID-19 test kits over false positives

Australian diagnostic test maker Ellume said it has recalled certain lots of a COVID-19 home test as they may show false positive results due to a recently identified manufacturing issue.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2021 03:12 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 03:12 IST
Australia's Ellume recalls some COVID-19 test kits over false positives

Australian diagnostic test maker Ellume said it has recalled certain lots of a COVID-19 home test as they may show false positive results due to a recently identified manufacturing issue. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/safety-communications/potential-false-positive-results-certain-lots-ellume-covid-19-home-tests-due-manufacturing-issue-fda on Tuesday that it was working with the company to assess its additional manufacturing checks and take corrective steps.

The false positive results from the company's test indicates that a person has the virus when they do not actually have it. In an announcement https://bit.ly/3apqRQV dated Oct. 1, Ellume had said that it is investigating the issue and had identified the root cause. The reliability of negative results remains unaffected by the issue and are not included within this recall, it added. The company was not immediately available for comment.

According to a report https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/05/health/at-home-covid-tests-recall.html by New York Times, nearly 200,000 test kits have been recalled by the company, which represents about 5.7% of the about 3.5 million test kits Ellume has shipped to the United States. The report, citing an interview with Ellume's Chief Executive Officer Sean Parsons, said that about 427,000 test kits, including some provided to the U.S. Department of Defense, were affected. Roughly half of these have already been used, yielding about 42,000 positive results, Parsons told NYT.

Ellume's at-home antigen test received Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. health regulator in December 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells; J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT and more

Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited fr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on board for Blue Origin rocket launch; Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero-gravity flight and more

Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays; Taiwan says it needs to be alert to 'over the top' military activities by China and more

World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after month...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021