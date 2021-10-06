Left Menu

Odisha: SJTA deposits 500 kg silver in district treasury

Eight gates of the temple would be coated with 2,500 kg of silver ingots, of which 1,300 kg was donated by a Mumbai-based devotee, SJTA sources said. A total of 500 kg of silver is kept in 11 boxes, both in shape of plane plates and the designed format.

PTI | Puri | Updated: 06-10-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 10:38 IST
Odisha: SJTA deposits 500 kg silver in district treasury
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Sri Jagannath Temple Administration has deposited 500 kg of sliver in the Puri district treasury for storing it till the next Ratha Jatra in 2022 when the metal would be used for refurbishing an inner door of the 12th-century shine. Eight gates of the temple would be coated with 2,500 kg of silver ingots, of which 1,300 kg was donated by a Mumbai-based devotee, SJTA sources said. "A total of 500 kg of silver is kept in 11 boxes, both in the shape of plane plates and the designed format. The metal will be brought to the temple during the next Ratha Jatra for the renovation of the 'Kalahata Dwar'," an official said.

"Since the deities are inside the temple, it will be difficult to undertake the silver plating work during normal days," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells; J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT and more

Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited fr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on board for Blue Origin rocket launch; Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero-gravity flight and more

Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays; Taiwan says it needs to be alert to 'over the top' military activities by China and more

World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after month...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021