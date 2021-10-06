Max Life Insurance partners with Vymo to launch 'mSmart', for improving its agency distribution efficiency

Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (''Max Life''/ ''Company'') has recently partnered with Vymo, the sales acceleration platform of choice for leading financial institutions, to launch mSmart, a mobile application for digital monitoring of its agency distribution channel. Empowered by Vymo's mobile-first application, over 5,000 of Max Life's Office Heads & Agency Development Managers will be able to effectively manage their day-to-day activities & business planning with simplified sales governance and focused engagement matrices.

The partnership marks another digital transformation project undertaken by the San Francisco-headquartered startup, in the fast-growing financial industry and fintech market, to serve managers and business leaders through its monitoring & relationship management platform.

V. Viswanand, Deputy Managing Director, Max Life, said, ''In line with our vision to become a digital-first insurer, the launch of 'mSmart' will help transform our agency governance and bring high agility levels and efficiency in monitoring processes. We are excited to partner with Vymo and look forward to working closely with them on this journey.'' To streamline Max Life's existing business processes, mSmart uses powerful mobile capabilities & nudge intelligence to drive value for users. The mobile application automatically captures sales and engagement activities, which eliminates the need for users to update their system of records manually every day. Managers will gain end-to-end visibility on their teams' performances in real-time via the platform. Additionally, intelligent dashboards can be accessed by Max Life to identify certain engagement behaviors that may affect sales performance. As a whole, these new offerings will improve sales productivity and empower sales teams to correlate sales support activities with revenue outcomes.

''We are excited to welcome the Max Life team in our growing community of Digital Leaders,'' says Rajesh Sabhlok, Managing Director - Asia Pacific, Vymo. ''Applications today have become very intuitive and reliable in today's digital world. However, a majority of the insurance workforce still rely on legacy systems to grow their businesses. With this strengthening partnership, the Max Life agency team will have access to modern-day technologies to drive predictable business outcomes.'' Vymo has partnered with top financial enterprises in India to continue critical customer & partner engagements while working remotely. Today, it is one of the fastest-growing enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies in Southeast Asia, with offices in the USA, Japan, Singapore, India, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia.

About Vymo Vymo (https://www.getvymo.com) is the Sales Acceleration Platform of choice for leading Financial Institutions around the globe trusted by over 200,000 salespeople across 60+ global enterprises such as Berkshire, Aflac, AIA, FE Credit, Generali, AXA, Sunlife, and HDFC Bank. The platform solves for frontline personnel, sales managers, and business leaders through mobility, insights, and industry playbooks.

Vymo is recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor and is funded by Emergence Capital and Sequoia Capital For more information, visit https://www.getvymo.com Useful Resources Watch Vymo in action - https://youtu.be/PWx5o7bbNb8 Explore the Vymo platform- https://www.getvymo.com/request-a-demo/ Download logo - https://goo.gl/i6sEpi About Max Life Insurance Company Limited is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited and Axis Bank Limited. Max Financial Services Ltd. is a part of the Max Group, an Indian multi-business corporation.

Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions, through its multi-channel distribution including agency and third-party distribution partners. Max Life has built its operations over almost two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery, and trained human capital. As per public disclosures and annual audited financials for FY20-21, Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 19,018 crore. As of 31st March 2021, the Company had INR 90,407 crore of assets under management (AUM) and a Sum Assured in Force of INR 1,087,987 crore. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.maxlifeinsurance.com

