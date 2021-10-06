Blue Matter Officially Opens Office in Mumbai, India

Left Menu

We want to build the same company culture in Mumbai, and a physical office is key to doing that. According to Dandekar, the Mumbai office will support the full range of Blue Matter capabilities and serve as a bridge to the broader Asia-Pac region.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Matter, a leading strategic consulting firm focused on the life sciences industry, is strengthening its presence in Asia with an office in Mumbai, India. This provides a significant boost in the firm's ability to serve clients across the globe. The Mumbai office will be the firm's sixth, joining offices in San Francisco, New York, London, Berlin, and Zurich.

Blue Matter is not entirely new to Mumbai, as it has been building and growing a team there for the past six months. The physical office will open this month, lending an increased sense of permanence and demonstrating Blue Matter's commitment to the region. Managing Partner, Ashwin Dandekar said, ''We are very focused on our team-oriented culture and the sense of camaraderie that can build. We want to build the same company culture in Mumbai, and a physical office is key to doing that.'' According to Dandekar, the Mumbai office will support the full range of Blue Matter capabilities and serve as a bridge to the broader Asia-Pac region. He added, ''We are excited about India as a fantastic source of talent for our team, and we believe it will help us develop a truly global set of capabilities. We will look to India to help support our current business but also to develop new business in India and the Asia-Pacific region.'' Dandekar noted that the office will also serve as an ''innovation lab,'' helping to develop new capabilities and service offerings About Blue Matter Blue Matter (www.bluematterconsulting.com) is a strategic consulting firm serving the life sciences industry. From its offices in North America, Europe, and Asia, Blue Matter serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies from around the globe. The firm helps clients maximize value at the product, portfolio and organization levels, with a focus on commercial strategy for complex therapies in the development and launch stages. It has broad therapeutic experience with a concentration in oncology and rare diseases.

