Left Menu

Bank credit grows by 6.67 pc; deposits by 9.34 pc

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 20:47 IST
Bank credit grows by 6.67 pc; deposits by 9.34 pc
  • Country:
  • India

Bank credit rose by 6.67 per cent to Rs 109.57 lakh crore and deposits by 9.34 per cent to Rs 155.95 lakh crore in the fortnight ended September 24, 2021, RBI data showed.

In the year-ago fortnight ended September 25, 2020, bank credit stood at Rs 102.72 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 142.62 lakh crore, according to RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on September 24, 2021 data, released on Wednesday. In the previous fortnight ended September 10, 2021, bank credit had risen by 6.7 per cent and deposits by 9.32 per cent.

In FY2020-21, bank credit grew by 5.56 per cent and deposits by 11.4 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults; Bayer wins its first Roundup jury verdict in case of child's cancer and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021