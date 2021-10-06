Left Menu

Stones thrown at Shatabdi Express in Punjab, 3 passengers injured

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 06-10-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 21:27 IST
Three passengers were injured after some unidentified people threw stones at Amritsar bound Shatabdi Express train near Khanna railway station, officials said on Wednesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Karnail Singh, who is investigating the matter, said the incident took place around 8 pm on Tuesday when Shatabdi Express, coming from Delhi, was about to enter Khanna railway station, 45 km from here.

Sanjeev Kalra, Director General of Punjab Railway Police, said two women -- Suman and Sujata -- were among the injured.

Both are residents of Amritsar. First medical aid was provided to the injured at Ludhiana railway station, the official said.

