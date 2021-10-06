Good Glamm Group acquires The Moms Co

Good Glamm Group, which operates brands like POPxo and BabyChakra, on Wednesday said it has acquired The Moms Co for an undisclosed amount.

With this acquisition, The Moms Co aims to grow to a Rs 500 crore revenue run rate in the next two years. The brand is also expanding to the US and Middle East over the next month.

This acquisition is the first by the company after MyGlamm announced the formation of Good Glamm Group that aims to consolidate its position as a 'Digital House of Brands', powered by a content-to-commerce strategy. The Group has earmarked Rs 750 crore to make strategic investments in innovative beauty and personal care brands within the next 3-6 months.

Good Glamm Group founder and CEO Darpan Sanghvi said The Moms Co will continue to work as an independent entity.

''The Moms Co. will remain an independent entity and will be run by the founders, Malika and Mohit...the Good Glamm Group will collaborate closely with The Moms Co team to accelerate the growth of the company's direct-to-consumer (D2C) commerce growth through the Good Glamm Group's technology and product-powered content-to community-journeys,'' Sanghvi told PTI.

He stated that the collaboration will help grow the offline presence of The Moms Co products from 1,500 offline points of sale to over 20,000 leveraging the Group's offline infrastructure, while ensuring conversations with more than 100 million users and 10,000 doctors across the BabyChakra and POPxo user communities.

''Dedicated support from our data science platform and consumer insights team will help The Moms Co identify new levers of growth and category leadership in India and globally,'' he said.

Being a mom-led brand, The Moms Co will have access to data-driven insights from the group's content platforms into what millennial women and moms are looking for. These will be integrated into The Moms Co's product development engine to accelerate creation, launch and marketing of products across skin, hair, bath and body, and mother and baby personal care.

Malika Sadani, founder and CEO of The Moms Co, said that with the capabilities of the Good Glamm Group, the brand will be able to have an impact on the lives of millions of moms globally via its products, and now through meaningful content and a strong community as well.

The Moms Co had raised three rounds of funding with Series-B round being raised in 2020.

It aims to grow to a Rs 500 crore revenue run rate in the next two years.

''The Moms Co. is currently at a run rate of Rs 150 crore...The brand is launching in the US and Middle East over the next month.

''As the partnership with the group grows, the team will further accelerate international expansion partnering with leading distributors and retailers across countries,'' Sadani said.

She added that The Moms Co has 75 employees currently and over the next few months, the company will hire aggressively and expanding the team to help drive the new growth and opportunities.

