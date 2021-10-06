Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 21:40 IST
Baby born mid-air on AI London-Cochin flight
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
More than 210 people onboard an Air India flight from London to Cochin experienced anxious moments that soon turned into a pleasant surprise as a boy was born mid-air on Tuesday.

Two doctors and four nurses who were onboard the flight AI 150 helped the lady passenger in the premature delivery of the baby and since the lady needed medical care, the plane was diverted to Frankfurt, according to an Air India spokesperson.

The mother along with the baby and another passenger de-boarded and were taken to a hospital in Frankfurt.

Later, the flight resumed its journey to Cochin.

The spokesperson said the baby was doing fine and Air India will be flying the mother, baby and the other passenger from Frankfurt to Cochin later.

There were more than 210 people onboard, including 193 in the economy class and 11 in the business class.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

