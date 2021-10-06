Left Menu

Macrotech Developers Q2 sales bookings jump 88 pc to Rs 2,003 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 21:54 IST
Macrotech Developers Q2 sales bookings jump 88 pc to Rs 2,003 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Macrotech Developers, which markets properties under the Lodha brand, on Wednesday reported an 88 per cent growth in its sales bookings to Rs 2,003 crore for the September 2021 quarter.

In London business, Macrotech Developers achieved a sales booking of Rs 1,450 crore in the September quarter.

Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers, earlier named Lodha Developers, is one of the largest real estate firms in the country.

Abhishek Lodha, MD and CEO of Macrotech Developers, said, ''Led by the strength of our brand and resilient industry trends, we have shown strong pre-sales growth of 88 per cent during the quarter on a y-o-y (year-on-year) basis and more than doubled our pre-sales on a q-o-q (quarter-on-quarter) basis.'' He remained confident of achieving pre-sales guidance of around Rs 9,000 crore in the current financial year and reducing net debt to around Rs 10,000 crore by the end of March Lodha said the company witnessed strong demand across its portfolio, both in ready as well as under-construction projects.

''With the upcoming festive season, we are confident that we will see a huge increase in sales because consumers are so keen to move into a bigger and better home,'' he added.

He mentioned that consumers are catching onto the trend of buying a home instead of renting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults; Bayer wins its first Roundup jury verdict in case of child's cancer and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021