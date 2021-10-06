PNB Housing, CSC e-Governance collaborate to provide home loan in tier-2, 3 towns

PNB Housing Finance on Wednesday announced that it has joined hands with CSC e-Governance Services India to provide last-mile home loan facilities to individuals living in tier 2 and 3 cities. CSC e-Governance Services India Limited, a Special Purpose Vehicle, has been set up by the Ministry of Electronics and IT under the Companies Act, 1956, to oversee the implementation of the CSC scheme. It is a strategic cornerstone of the Digital India programme.

To promote home loan facilities and financial services in smaller cities of the country, the partnership will play a key role in giving wings to the dreams of families of owning a home, PNB Housing said in a statement. “To bring in more ease and convenience, potential customers can apply for PNB Housing loans through its online home loan platform, ACE. ''The CSC centres will also act as delivery points for EMI re-payments and provide assistance to customer's for an online home loan application,'' it said.

With the partnership, PNB Housing Finance said it aims to provide door-to-door home loan facilities through the extensive network of CSC. “Our partnership with CSC holds enormous potential to our nation's ongoing agenda of housing for all. The tie-up with CSC will boost home loans to the low-income communities of the nation,'' said PNB Housing Finance Managing Director and CEO Hardayal Prasad.

CSC e-Governance Services India CEO Sanjay Kumar Rakesh said the partnership will open new avenues in financial inclusion as it will help people residing in far-flung areas to own a home. ''We can drive inclusive growth in society by offering such facilities to even the remotest parts of the country,'' he said.

PNB Housing Finance Limited is promoted by state-owned Punjab National Bank and is a registered Housing Finance Company with National Housing Bank (NHB).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)