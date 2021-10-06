Left Menu

Engineering, digitalisation opportunities to drive trillion-dollar digital economy vision: MoS IT

Over 70 per cent of the 50 most innovative global companies have a research and development RD centre in India, Chandrasekhar said in his opening remarks at the Design and Engineering Summit, organised by industry body Nasscom.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 22:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rapidly growing opportunities in manufacturing, engineering and digitalisation will play a key role in India's vision of a trillion-dollar digital economy in the next five years, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said. Over 70 per cent of the 50 most innovative global companies have a research and development (R&D) centre in India, Chandrasekhar said in his opening remarks at the 'Design and Engineering Summit', organised by industry body Nasscom. The minister added that the ''best is yet to come and untapped opportunities in manufacturing, engineering, and digitalisation can play a key role in our vision of a trillion-dollar digital economy in the next 5 years.'' Chandrasekhar noted that the Engineering, Research & Development (ER&D) sector generates over USD 31 billion revenue and is home to more than 1,000 global companies that have set up centres in India for product R&D across diverse sectors, as per an official release. In addition, 12 of the top 50 engineering service providers are headquartered in India and 44 of top 50 service providers have ER&D operations in the country.

