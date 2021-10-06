Left Menu

Transportation expert asks AAP govt, police to start campaign for enforcing colour-coded scheme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 22:34 IST
Transportation expert asks AAP govt, police to start campaign for enforcing colour-coded scheme
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The AAP government and the Delhi Police should start a campaign for enforcing the colour-coded sticker scheme to identify polluting vehicles on the roads, transportation expert Kamaljeet Singh Soi said on Wednesday.

High security registration plates (HSRPs) and colour-coded stickers are mandatory for all vehicles registered in the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT) and action can be taken against the vehicle owners violating the norm, under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

At a press conference here, Soi said the Delhi transport department should immediately issue necessary instructions to its officers to start enforcing the scheme to keep a check on air pollution.

''I also request the Delhi Police to impose a fine of Rs 10,000 against violators as is the case for not having a Pollution Under Control certificate,'' he said.

The colour-coded stickers are meant for identifying vehicles based on their fuel type, with light blue colour stickers for petrol and CNG, and orange ones for diesel driven vehicles.

The vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, have to get HSRP and colour-coded stickers. The new vehicles registered after April 1, 2019 come equipped with these features.

The HSRP is a chromium-based hologram applied by hot stamping on the number plates both at the front and back besides laser-branding of a permanent identification number.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults; Bayer wins its first Roundup jury verdict in case of child's cancer and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021