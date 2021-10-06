Transportation expert asks AAP govt, police to start campaign for enforcing colour-coded scheme

The AAP government and the Delhi Police should start a campaign for enforcing the colour-coded sticker scheme to identify polluting vehicles on the roads, transportation expert Kamaljeet Singh Soi said on Wednesday.

High security registration plates (HSRPs) and colour-coded stickers are mandatory for all vehicles registered in the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT) and action can be taken against the vehicle owners violating the norm, under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

At a press conference here, Soi said the Delhi transport department should immediately issue necessary instructions to its officers to start enforcing the scheme to keep a check on air pollution.

''I also request the Delhi Police to impose a fine of Rs 10,000 against violators as is the case for not having a Pollution Under Control certificate,'' he said.

The colour-coded stickers are meant for identifying vehicles based on their fuel type, with light blue colour stickers for petrol and CNG, and orange ones for diesel driven vehicles.

The vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, have to get HSRP and colour-coded stickers. The new vehicles registered after April 1, 2019 come equipped with these features.

The HSRP is a chromium-based hologram applied by hot stamping on the number plates both at the front and back besides laser-branding of a permanent identification number.

