Baby onboard: Passenger gives birth to boy mid-air in AI London-Cochin flight

More than 200 people onboard an Air India flight from London to Cochin experienced anxious moments that soon turned into a pleasant surprise as a boy was born mid-air on Tuesday.Two doctors and four nurses who were onboard the flight AI 150 helped the lady passenger in the premature delivery of the baby.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 23:47 IST
More than 200 people onboard an Air India flight from London to Cochin experienced anxious moments that soon turned into a pleasant surprise as a boy was born mid-air on Tuesday.

Two doctors and four nurses who were onboard the flight AI 150 helped the lady passenger in the premature delivery of the baby. Since the lady needed medical care, the plane was diverted to Frankfurt, an Air India spokesperson said on Wednesday.

In a late evening Facebook post on Wednesday, Air India said, ''AI 150 of 5th Oct, enroute to Kochi from London with 202 pax, landed in Frankfurt with 203 passengers. We had a surprise arrival mid-air. A baby boy was born.'' Kochi is also known as Cochin.

The airline said its aircraft is well equipped with all necessary medical equipment and its crew are experienced to handle this kind of eventuality.

The mother along with the baby and another passenger de-boarded and were taken to a hospital in Frankfurt, the spokesperson said, adding that the baby was doing fine.

''Our officials are in constant touch with the family and all necessary support is being provided. Soon they will be flying home with us,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

