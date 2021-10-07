Titan shares rally nearly 11 pc; m-cap soars past Rs 2 lakh cr-mark

Shares of Titan on Thursday jumped nearly 11 percent, with its market valuation crossing the Rs 2 lakh crore mark, after the company said it has witnessed a strong recovery in demand in the July-September quarter.

The stock zoomed 10.69 percent to settle at Rs 2,376.20 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 11 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 2,383.35.

On the NSE, it jumped 10.60 percent to settle at Rs 2,375.35. During the day, it rallied 11.01 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 2,384.25.

Following the jump in its share price, the company's market capitalization climbed to Rs 2,10,955.75 crore on the BSE.

From the Tata group firms, Tata Consultancy Services was the first company to attain this milestone of reaching the Rs 2 lakh crore market valuation mark. Its current market valuation is at Rs 14,39,892.74 crore.

Titan on Wednesday said it has witnessed a strong recovery in demand in the July-September quarter, and its sales in most of its divisions have either reached above or close to pre-pandemic levels.

Most stores are now fully operational barring a few in select towns, having localized restrictions, with overall store operation days exceeding 90 percent for the quarter, said Titan in its quarterly updates.

Apart from its thrust on the digital channel, Titan has accelerated its retail network expansion during the quarter.

''The company witnessed strong recovery in demand after the second wave across its consumer businesses with sales moving swiftly above or close to pre-pandemic levels in most of the divisions,'' said Titan.

In terms of revenue, in the jewelry segment, which contributes a larger portion of its turnover, it has reported 78 percent growth in Q2 FY22 compared to Q2 FY21.

