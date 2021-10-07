Left Menu

Titan shares rally nearly 11 pc; m-cap soars past Rs 2 lakh cr-mark

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 18:04 IST
Titan shares rally nearly 11 pc; m-cap soars past Rs 2 lakh cr-mark
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Titan on Thursday jumped nearly 11 percent, with its market valuation crossing the Rs 2 lakh crore mark, after the company said it has witnessed a strong recovery in demand in the July-September quarter.

The stock zoomed 10.69 percent to settle at Rs 2,376.20 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 11 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 2,383.35.

On the NSE, it jumped 10.60 percent to settle at Rs 2,375.35. During the day, it rallied 11.01 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 2,384.25.

Following the jump in its share price, the company's market capitalization climbed to Rs 2,10,955.75 crore on the BSE.

From the Tata group firms, Tata Consultancy Services was the first company to attain this milestone of reaching the Rs 2 lakh crore market valuation mark. Its current market valuation is at Rs 14,39,892.74 crore.

Titan on Wednesday said it has witnessed a strong recovery in demand in the July-September quarter, and its sales in most of its divisions have either reached above or close to pre-pandemic levels.

Most stores are now fully operational barring a few in select towns, having localized restrictions, with overall store operation days exceeding 90 percent for the quarter, said Titan in its quarterly updates.

Apart from its thrust on the digital channel, Titan has accelerated its retail network expansion during the quarter.

''The company witnessed strong recovery in demand after the second wave across its consumer businesses with sales moving swiftly above or close to pre-pandemic levels in most of the divisions,'' said Titan.

In terms of revenue, in the jewelry segment, which contributes a larger portion of its turnover, it has reported 78 percent growth in Q2 FY22 compared to Q2 FY21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021