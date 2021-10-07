Left Menu

Puravankara ties up with IBM GBS for tech-led innovations

IBM will integrate the SAP cloud environment with Puravankaras cloud environment to ensure seamless enterprise functions, the Bengaluru-based company said in a statement.Puravankara has partnered with IBM to deploy RISE with SAP, an integrated cloud ERP solution revolutionising their business transformation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 18:27 IST
Puravankara ties up with IBM GBS for tech-led innovations
Puravankara Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Puravankara Ltd on Thursday said it has partnered with IBM Global Business Services (GBS) to fuel tech-led innovations in its operations. IBM will integrate the SAP cloud environment with Puravankara's cloud environment to ensure seamless enterprise functions, the Bengaluru-based company said in a statement.

Puravankara has partnered with IBM to deploy RISE with SAP, an integrated cloud ERP solution revolutionizing their business transformation. IBM will also deploy Ariba Sourcing, a strategic sourcing solution by SAP, to automate and streamline critical tasks in sourcing indirect and direct materials, it added. Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Ltd, said, "By collaborating with IBM to deploy SAP, we will modernize our business capabilities and solve on-ground bottlenecks with ease while setting precedence in this highly competitive industry." Kamal Singhania, Country Managing Partner – IBM Services, India/South Asia, said, "By leveraging our deep consulting expertise and access to technological innovations, Puravankara will be able to fast-track their digital transformation journey, create intelligent workflows to drive the efficiency and agility needed in their dynamic industry landscape."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposition frontrunner says; Exclusive-Stranded at Tajik sanatorium, pregnant Afghan pilot fears for unborn baby and more

World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021