Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 18:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: Wandering dog is Istanbul commuters' best friend; Otis the bear crowned chunk champion in Alaska's Fat Bear Week
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Wandering dog is Istanbul commuters' best friend

In a packed Istanbul passenger ferry between Europe and Asia, all eyes turn to one commuter enjoying the view from his window. Boji, a street dog, has become a regular sight on ferries, buses, and metro trains in Europe's largest city. A devoted commuter, the dog enjoys long journeys on public transport, up to 30 kilometers (20 miles) on a regular weekday.

Otis the bear crowned chunk champion in Alaska's Fat Bear Week

One of the ursine elders of Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska is now a four-time champion of chunk. Otis, a brown bear estimated to be 24 to 26 years old, was crowned on Tuesday as the winner of Katmai's annual Fat Bear Week. He came out on top in an online competition pitting 12 large, salmon-chomping bears against one another.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

