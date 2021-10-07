Whiteland Corporation Launches Maiden Commercial Project in Gurugram

Gurugram, Haryana, [India], October 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Whiteland Corporation, a real estate development company founded by industry stalwart, Navdeep JP Sardana is all set to enrich the lives of people and communities by developing inspiring and sustainable real estate destinations. The company is driven by its tagline 'Committed to Excellence' aspires to transform the realm of real estate with complete adherence to commitments, compliances and growth opportunities. Whiteland Corporation has launched its maiden project, Urban Cubes 71 on Golf course road extension, Sector 71, Gurugram with all compliances including RERA in place.

The strategically located land parcel of about 3 acres acquired from DLF lies on the booming growth corridor of Gurugram with a Dual Frontage advantage of 850 feet facing the 150 mtr wide golf course road extension & 84 mtr wide sector road. The project enjoys excellent connectivity with NH-8 & Sohna road along with promising avenues of Gurugram and proximity to the offices of reputed MNC's namely American Express, Google, TCS, Genpact. The project is situated across DLF Almeda, a fully developed premium residential township & in close vicinity to the Tatvam Villas project. The upcoming Clover Leaf flyover connecting SPR to NH-48, NPR (Dwarka E'way) and CPR, planned to be the biggest traffic hub of Gurugram, is hardly 3 mins away from the project. Urban Cubes 71 is an approved SCO (Shop cum Office) development with a total of 34 state-of-art buildings with maximum development facing the main road making it highly attractive. The project is an ideal investment destination as it offers ownership of commercial land parcels being developed with the concept of High Street Retail encompassing jaw-dropping features and elements. A landmark destination surrounded by the dense catchment of almost 70,000 residential units and 33 million sq. feet of office space is already garnering the tremendous interest of major retail players for leasing across all segments.

Commenting on the development, Navdeep Sardana, Chairman & Managing Director of Whiteland Corporation, said, "Gurugram has emerged as the next hot bet for smart investors looking for a high return on their commercial ventures. Gurugram has a voracious desire for futuristic growth, with mega-projects like the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and a Dedicated Freight Corridor on the drawing board to boost economic growth." The project is being designed to be loaded with unprecedented exotic elements meeting the service requirements of all retail players across the sector. The main prominent features of the project include LEED-certified Platinum rating, Centralized Power Backup services and RO water system. Also, integrated service corridors for seamless pedestrian, horizontal leasing provision, central piazza, Amphitheatre etc. will adorn the development. The project is slated to be delivered by October 2022 with a total salable area of 4.5 lac sq. ft. and a projected sales value of 500 crores.

