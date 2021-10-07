Maha CM holds meeting with Jyotiraditya Scindia

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday held a meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia through video link ahead of the inauguration of Chipi Airport in the state.

During the meeting, Thackeray spoke about the need to start more air services, especially from airports such as Nanded, Kolhapur and Aurangabad, to give a boost to tourism, said a statement from the CM's office.

Chipi Airport in the coastal Sindhudurg district is to be inaugurated by Thackeray and Scindia later this week.

The two also discussed air transport issues of Nagpur, Jalgaon, Akola, Solapur, Gondia, Juhu and Amravati, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by state Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and Maharashtra Airport Development Company Ltd's MD Deepak Kapoor, among other top officials.

