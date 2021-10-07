Cement production to take a hit due to shortage of coal, pet coke: SICMA

Chennai, Oct 7 (PTI): The South Indian Cement Manufacturers Association on Thursday said it expects cement production likely to be badly hit as there has been an unprecedented increase in the cost of imported coal and 'pet coke'.

The trade body representing the cement manufacturers of the southern parts of the country said even high priced coal or pet coke was not available due to shortage of vessels and SICMA anticipates there could be further increase in the cost of coal.

''Under these circumstances, it is likely that cement production itself will be badly hit. It is estimated that the resultant increase in production cost can be a minimum of Rs 60 per bag'', SICMA said in a press release.

It was difficult to predict a further increase in fuel cost or capacity utilization can be achieved at the manufacturing facilities by the cement makers in near future, it added.

