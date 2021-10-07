NTPC inaugurates PSA oxygen plants

State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday said it has inaugurated two PSA (pressure swing adsorption) oxygen plants in Dadri and Bogaingaon. ''The PSA Oxygen Plant at NTPC Dadri and NTPC Bogaingaon have been inaugurated today,'' a power ministry statement said. According to the statement, these plants were launched as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Power and in series of the dedication of PSA oxygen plant in each state and UT to the nation -- funded by PM CARES -- by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through virtual inauguration from AIIMS Rishikesh.

The PSA oxygen plant at NTPC Dadri was inaugurated by Chief Guest B Srinivasa Rao, CGM (Chief General Manager), NTPC Dadri, on October 07, 2021. Rao, senior officials and employees witnessed the virtual inauguration and address by the Prime Minister.

In the NTPC Dadri oxygen facility, there are two plants with a capacity of 5 m³ per hour each, which is sufficient to generate 83 litres per minute. This plant was installed to be prepared against the COVID pandemic. The Dadri unit will help to tackle any untoward incident of medical oxygen requirement in the township and its vicinity. In addition, an oxygen plant at NTPC Bongaigaon has also been inaugurated to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

Under the power ministry initiative, NTPC Bongaigaon in its corporate social responsibility inaugurated the oxygen boosting and bottling plant with a capacity of 15 Nm3/hr (configuration of PSA type oxygen generation plant shall be 3x5 Nm3/hr modules). The oxygen plant -- set up as a preventive measure and care against COVID-19 -- was inaugurated at NTPC Bongaigaon Hospital premises by Jahiruddin Ahmed, Joint Director, Health Services, Kokrajhar, BTR, Assam, in the presence of Subrata Mandal, ED, NTPC, Bongaigaon and corona warriors of the station.

The corona warriors include the employees and medical staff of the power station who have contributed to the setting of this plant and ensuring its completion. With a life of 15 years, NTPC Bongaigaon’s oxygen plant has a piping network for 40 beds at NTPC site hospital. Provision for backup supply from the cylinder banks is also being provided with the automatic changeover from the direct supply (PSA module) to the cylinder bank and vice versa.

