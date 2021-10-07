Left Menu

Small ticket personal loans delinquencies shoot up in FY21, NBFCs most impacted

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 20:34 IST
Small ticket personal loans delinquencies shoot up in FY21, NBFCs most impacted
  • Country:
  • India

Small ticket personal loans (STPL) segment has witnessed a huge surge in asset quality stress for lenders in the pandemic-affected FY21, with non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) taking the maximum brunt, according to a report published on Thursday.

The delinquency levels for loans unpaid for between 30-180 days shot up to 12.7 per cent as of March 2021, as against 8.2 per cent in the year-ago period and just 4 per cent at the end of March 2019, the data published by CRIF High Mark, a credit information company, said.

Since the onset of the pandemic, concerns were raised about the personal loans portfolios because of the income generation impact in a fiscal year which saw the economy contract by 7.3 per cent. The regulator responded by initially placing a moratorium and then introduced a restructuring mechanism as well for small-ticket lending.

The NBFCs' delinquency levels stood at 14.8 per cent on the STPL, followed by 5.6 per cent for private sector banks, while the state-run lenders' ratio on the same was just 1.5 per cent.

The overall portfolio outstanding stood at Rs 13,600 crore with 1.46 crore active loans as of March 2021. In FY21, STPL witnessed originations of Rs 13,500 crore by value and 1.48 crore accounts by volume with average ticket size of Rs 9,100, the report said.

There is a 42 per cent decline in average ticket size of STPL from FY19 to FY21 driven by focus on small ticket loans by NBFCs, it said.

The STPL portfolio is only 4 per cent of what the bureau called as mass market segment but contributed for 62 per cent of the volume.

From an asset quality perspective, it said affordable housing loan segment showed a decline in delinquencies to 3.2 per cent along with business loans (now down to 6.9 per cent), while others like consumer durables, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles loans showed an uptick, the data showed.

Those aged under 25 or between 26 to 35 years account for a bulk of the STPL, consumer durable and two-wheeler loans, it said, hinting that other loans like business loans, affordable housing and commercial vehicles are brought by older people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • STPL

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposition frontrunner says; Exclusive-Stranded at Tajik sanatorium, pregnant Afghan pilot fears for unborn baby and more

World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021