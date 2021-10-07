Life insurers' new premium income grows 5.8 pc in H1 FY22

Led by the private sector, life insurers posted a 5.8 per cent growth in first year premium income in the first half of the current fiscal at Rs 1,31,982 crore, as per a report. First year premium income had slipped 0.8 percentage points in the year-ago period when it stood at Rs 1,24,727.7 crore, Care Ratings said in its report. While market leader LIC logged a drop of 3.3 per cent over the previous year in new premium collection, the private sector players clipped at a healthy 27.7 per cent. The overall growth was led by a spike in individual non-single premia and group single premia, it added. September saw the best monthly show so far in the fiscal, with the industry posting 22.2 per cent growth at Rs 31,001.2 crore, from Rs 25,366 crore in September 2020. Had it not been for the poor show by LIC, whose first year premium collection rose only 11.5 per cent in September 2021 compared to 30.1 per cent in the year-ago month, the overall growth would have been much higher. LIC's new premium collection in H1 FY22 slipped 3.3 per cent to Rs 85,112.6 crore, from Rs 88,018 crore in the corresponding period of FY21. Private sector players collected 27.7 per cent more at Rs 46,869.3 crore, against a tepid 2.6 per cent growth in the same period of the previous year when it had stood at Rs 36,709.6 crore. Individual single premium grew 33.7 per cent to Rs 7,280.3 crore, while individual non-single premium clipped at 31.7 per cent to Rs 20,404.1 crore and group single premium rose 18.7 per cent Rs 15,824.9 crore. Group non-single premium more than doubled to Rs 127.9 crore and group yearly renewable premium rose 35.8 per cent to 3,232.1 crore. LIC continued to maintain its dominant share in first year premium in H1 at 64.5 per cent, as against 35.5 per cent for the private sector.

