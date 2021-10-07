Left Menu

Govt policies directed at fostering competition: CEA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 21:08 IST
Govt policies directed at fostering competition: CEA
  • Country:
  • India

The focus of the government policies in the last seven years has been on enabling competition in the economy, Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian said, stressing this is partly responsible for growth of startups.

He expressed hope that the country will witness double-digit growth in the current fiscal year aided by a prudent mix of supply and demand side measures undertaken by the government.

''With all these reforms, India is poised for high growth and inclusive growth through job creation especially in the organised sector going forward, our projection is that this year there is a high likelihood we could have double-digit growth. Next year we anticipate between 6.5-7 per cent,'' he said at a virtual event organised by Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (IVCA).

As the impact of reforms starts taking in, the potential growth would accelerate beyond 7 per cent, he said, adding, ''given the seeds that we have sown, (they) should fructify in this decade. It should be a decade of inclusive growth for India.'' He further said the main idea behind all the policy measures--labour market reforms, farm sector reforms, the enterprise policy focus on the private sector and the policy of asset monetization-- is to enable competition, especially, in factor markets.

''If you recall in 2014, the startup economy was gasping for breath, because of the crony lending that would actually be antithetical to competition in the economy...fair competition is actually something that is really important...that is why we are seeing these 100 plus unicorns that has been created,'' he said.

The number of new firms created in the manufacturing sector over the last five years has nearly tripled to 41,000 from 15,000 annually in 2017, he said citing data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposition frontrunner says; Exclusive-Stranded at Tajik sanatorium, pregnant Afghan pilot fears for unborn baby and more

World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021