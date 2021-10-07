Left Menu

President arrives in Mangaluru

He will proceed to Sringeri and visit the temple there on Friday, official sources said. The President will return from Sringeri tomorrow evening and will stay overnight.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-10-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 21:15 IST
President arrives in Mangaluru
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Thursday evening for an overnight stay before leaving for Sringeri on October 8.

The president is on a state tour from October 6 to 8.

The President arrived at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) after attending a programme at Chamarajanagar in Mysuru.

He was welcomed by people's representatives and officials at the airport.

He will stay at the circuit house here overnight. He will proceed to Sringeri and visit the temple there on Friday, official sources said. The President will return from Sringeri tomorrow evening and will stay overnight. He will leave for New Delhi from the airport in the morning on October 9.

Security was tightened from the Mangaluru airport to the circuit house in view of the President's visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposition frontrunner says; Exclusive-Stranded at Tajik sanatorium, pregnant Afghan pilot fears for unborn baby and more

World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021