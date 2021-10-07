Left Menu

Oberoi Realty Q2 sales bookings jump over 2-fold to Rs 828.52 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 21:53 IST
Oberoi Realty Q2 sales bookings jump over 2-fold to Rs 828.52 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Oberoi Realty Ltd on Thursday reported over two-fold jump in its sales bookings at Rs 828.52 crore for the quarter ended September on improved housing demand driven by low mortgage rates.

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 327.30 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The Mumbai-based company sold 200 units during the July-September quarter as against 45 units in the year-ago period.

In terms of volume, it sold nearly 4.4 lakh sqft area in the second quarter as compared to over 1.3 lakh sq ft area in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the April-September period, Oberoi Realty sold 239 units as against 50 units in the year-ago period.

It booked 5.36 lakh sqft area in the first six months of this fiscal area as compared to 1.42 lakh sqft in the first half of last fiscal.

In value terms, sales bookings jumped to Rs 998.49 crore during April-September 2021 from 352.09 crore in the year-ago period.

Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposition frontrunner says; Exclusive-Stranded at Tajik sanatorium, pregnant Afghan pilot fears for unborn baby and more

World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021