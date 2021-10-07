Reliance opens first premium mall in Mumbai

Left Menu

Reliance Industries premium retail unit Jio World Drive on Thursday announced the opening of its first commercial centre in Bandra Kurla Complex area of Mumbai. JWD will house only premium international and Indian brands.With the opening of Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex is poised to be the new social centre of gravity in Mumbai.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 21:57 IST
Reliance Industries' premium retail unit Jio World Drive on Thursday announced the opening of its first commercial centre in Bandra Kurla Complex area of Mumbai. The premium mall, Jio World Drive (JWD), is spread across an area of 17.5 acre and it will be Mumbai's first rooftop Jio drive-in Theatre which will be operated by PVR. JWD will house only premium international and Indian brands.

''With the opening of Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex is poised to be the new social centre of gravity in Mumbai. The precinct will set a new benchmark for curated experiences that one can expect from such retail avenues from across the globe, in the heart of Mumbai. Iconic offerings like the upcoming Jio Drive-in theatre will make this a must- visit destination,'' Reliance Brands CEO Darshan Mehta said in the statement. The Mumbai centre will house 72 international and Indian brands, 27 culinary outlets with cuisines from across the globe, an open-air weekend community market, pet-friendly services, according to the company's statement. ''Our research indicates that customers are ready to step out for unique experiences, in places that are likely to provide more than one sensory experience and with people they love and that is exactly what we aim to provide at Jio World Drive,'' Mehta said. The PVR operated Jio drive-in theatre will have capacity for 290 cars. ''The precinct also introduces PVR's flagship cinema concept of Maison PVR for the first time in India. The new concept launches with 6 state-of-the-art multiplex theatres, preview theatre and separate entrance for VIP guests,'' the statement said.

According to the statement, only those who are fully vaccinated and have exhausted a period of 14 days from their second shot will be allowed to enter the complex.

