We look forward to a healthy start to inbound tourism and given no third wave hope all countries encourage visitation, said Nakul Anand, the chairman of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality FAITH.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 22:03 IST
India to allow foreign tourists travelling by chartered flights from Oct 15, rest from Nov 15
India has decided to allow foreign tourists into the country, beginning with granting tourist visas to those travelling by chartered flights from October 15 and those by regular planes from November 15.

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday announced that with this, the restrictions placed on visa and international travel since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic stand further eased given the present overall pandemic situation.

After considering various inputs, the ministry has decided to begin granting of fresh tourist visas for foreigners coming to India through chartered flights with effect from October 15, 2021, a home ministry statement said.

Foreign tourists entering into India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so only with effect from November 15, 2021 on fresh tourist visas.

All due protocols and norms relating to COVID-19 as notified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare from time to time shall be adhered to by the foreign tourists, carriers bringing them to India and all other stakeholders at landing stations, the statement said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all visas granted to foreigners were suspended last year.

Various other restrictions were also imposed on international travel by the central government to arrest the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After considering the evolving COVID-19 situation, foreigners were later on allowed to avail any kind of Indian visa other than tourist visa for entry and stay in India.

However, the Home Ministry had been receiving representations from several state governments as well as various stakeholders in the tourism sector to start tourist visas also to allow foreign tourists to come to India.

Therefore, the Home Ministry consulted all major stakeholders like the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Tourism and various state governments where foreign tourists are expected to arrive and took the decision, the statement said. FAITH, the apex body of Indian tourism industry, thanked the government for the resumption of e-visas for foreign tourists. ''We look forward to a healthy start to inbound tourism and given no third wave hope all countries encourage visitation,'' said Nakul Anand, the chairman of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH).PTI ACB ASG SMN TIR TIR

