UK eases travel rules for countries including India

Britain will scrap tough COVID-19 quarantine travel rules for 47 destinations including South Africa on Monday and said it would recognise the vaccine status of arrivals from more countries in the latest easing of restrictions.

Transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday that travellers arriving in England from 37 countries and territories would also face fewer entry requirements as their vaccine status will be recognised, including arrivals from India, Turkey and Ghana.

"The measures announced today mark the next step as we continue to open up travel and provide stability for passengers and industry while remaining on track to keep travel open for good," he said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)