Binance CEO says Ireland is part of its HQ plans

Ireland is part of major cryptocurrency exchange Binance's plans to establish a number of headquarters across the world, its CEO told Reuters on Thursday.

Regulators across the world have in recent months scrutinised Binance, the world's largest exchange by trading volumes. Some have banned the platform from certain activities, while others have warned consumers that it was unlicensed to operate. In response, CEO Changpeng Zhao said in July he wanted to improve relations with regulators, and would break with its "decentralised" structure and establish regional headquarters.

Last month, Binance registered three firms in Ireland, corporate registry documents show. "Historically, we claim that we don't have headquarters. We are actually just in the process of establishing a few headquarters in different parts of the world," Changpeng Zhao said in an interview.

Asked if Ireland featured in Binance's plans to establish headquarters in a particular country, Zhao replied: "Yes it does."

