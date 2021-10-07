Left Menu

India, UK end vaccine certification row

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 22:50 IST
India, UK end vaccine certification row
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Putting an end to the vaccine certification row, the UK on Thursday announced that Indians, fully vaccinated with Covishield vaccine, will no longer require to undergo quarantine on their arrival in Britain from October 11.

The announcement was made by British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis.

''No quarantine for India travellers to the UK fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from 11 October. Thanks to the Indian government for close cooperation over last month,'' he said.

In its latest travel guidelines, the UK said the ''red list'' will reduce to seven countries and ''proof of vaccination will be recognised from 37 new countries and territories''.

It said the British government extended the inbound vaccinated arrivals system to a further 37 countries and territories across the globe including India, South Africa and Turkey, which meant eligible vaccinated passengers arriving from the rest of the world countries only need to take a ''day two test in England''.

The announcement came hours after India said it is hopeful of finding a solution to the vaccine certification row.

Under the new British rules that came into effect on October 4, fully vaccinated Indians require to undergo 10-day quarantine as the UK have issues with India's COVID-19 vaccine certification.

The UK initially refused to recognise Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII). However, following India's strong criticism of the decision, the UK on September 22 amended its new guidelines and included the vaccine.

The move did not provide any relief from quarantine rules for Indian travellers vaccinated with two doses of Covishield. In a retaliatory move, India imposed reciprocal action under which all British nationals arriving in India from the UK needed to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine even if they are fully vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

