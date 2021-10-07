Emami Agrotech seeks to become food firm, targets Rs 25,000 cr topline

Emami Agrotech, part of the Emami Group, on Thursday said it aspires to become a food company and aims at Rs 25,000 crore topline in three years.

The company which is in the businesses of branded edible oils, spices and soya chunks, is planning to invest around Rs 1000-1500 crore over the next three years to emerge as one of the leading food firms, senior officials said.

The unprecedented inflation in edible oils price is boosting its revenue expectations to Rs 20,000 crore this fiscal on an almost flat volume. On a conservative basis, the company said, it targets Rs 25,000 crore topline over the next three years.

''We are still primarily an edible oil company but we are working toward transforming ourselves as a complete food company,'' Emami Group director Aditya Agarwal said.

The company is working on several new projects focused on kitchen and table but those are now not yet finalised.

''An investment of Rs 1000-1500 crore has been earmarked for branding and focusing at direct to consumer sales,” another Group director Manish Goenka said.

The company has spices and soya chunks apart from edible oil which accounts for 98 per cent of its revenue.

Along with diversification, Emami Agrotech was also emphasising on derisking from bulk and institutional sales of edible oil and focusing on retail packaged products.

With commencement of production at the Kandla plant takes the total edible oil production capacity of the company to over 12,000 tonnes per day (TPD) from its earlier capacity of 9000 TPD.

The Kandla refinery is the fourth production unit of the company in India after Haldia (West Bengal), Krishnapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and Jaipur (Rajasthan). The company is also installing its fifth plant at Mangalore and the combined capex for Kandla and Mangalore is nearly Rs 850 crore.

Goenka said the greenfield plant in Kandla will help the company reach a wider consumer base across Northern and Western regions.

''It is the only edible oil plant in the entire Kandla region which has direct pipeline access from the port offering significant logistical and cost benefit,” Agarwal said.

